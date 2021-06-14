'They Claimed Hrithik Roshan Changed Clothes In Kareena Kapoor's Vanity'; When Rakesh Roshan Trashed Magazine

When Rakesh Roshan Was Upset With Magazine For Defaming Hrithik

In 2002, while speaking to Subhash K Jha, Rakesh had opened up about taking legal action against the magazine and said, "They [the magazine] have fabricated everything. They say my son got Amisha Patel out of a concert tour that he is undertaking shortly. What does Hrithik have to do with the people on his show?"

He Had Further Said...

"What happened was strictly between Amisha's secretary and the organisers. That article was written with an agenda. Perhaps it is their way of getting back at Hrithik for not granting them interviews, as he was extremely tied up completing the just released Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, and the soon-to-be-released Na Tum Jaano Na Hum."

Rakesh On Hrithik-Kareena's Link Up

Rakesh went on to add that he was also upset with the magazine for publishing false rumours about his son changing clothes in Kareena's vanity Van and said, "They have even claimed that Hrithik changed clothes in Kareena's van. Has anyone seen him do it? And if the magazine is so sure about the facts, why haven't they put a byline to the story? Obviously, it means they are making up the story."

Rakesh Roshan Wanted A Written Apology

When Shahid Kapoor Admitted That He Was In Pain After Breaking Up With Kareena Kapoor: The Pain Has Receded

In the same interview, the Karan Arjun director had said that first, his lawyers will ask for a written apology from the magazine. If they don't comply, he will consider taking legal action against them.

"The damage, of course, has been done. They can't do this to my son. If they send me a letter of apology at least, I'll make sure it is published and made visible," had said senior Roshan.

Cut To Present...

Well, we are unsure if the magazine gave him a written apology or not. Nothing really happened between Hrithik and Kareena. There were many rumours about their affair, but none of them ever accepted that they were dating each other.

While Hrithik got married to Sussanne Khan, Kareena fell in love with Shahid Kapoor. Unfortunately, her affair with Shahid didn't last long and later she got married to Saif Ali Khan. Currently, Saif and Kareena are proud parents of two kids.