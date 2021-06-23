this-is-how-yami-gautam-and-aditya-dhar-turned-their-low-key-wedding-into-an-eco-friendly-one

Bollywood beauty Yami Gautam surprised everyone when she announced her wedding with her Uri: The Surgical Strike filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The good looking couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 4 in the presence of their immediate family members. Interestingly, the low-key affair took place at a farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, over a span of two days.

Being thoughtful of the environment, with an intention to promote zero-waste, Yami and Aditya ditched the regular larger-than-life, glamorous wedding for a rather traditional and mindful Himachali wedding.

Giving us inside details about the emotional day, a source revealed, "Yami and Aditya made sure there was no wastage of food or even flowers in terms of decor. It was one of its kind eco-friendly weddings which we all witnessed and enjoyed to the core."

Interestingly, the mandap on the wedding day was traditionally decorated with marigold flowers, banana leaves, bricks, and rangoli. Being a close family affair, the very first official pictures that the couple posted to announce their wedding were clicked by Yami's brother Ojas Gautam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami's upcoming projects include spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police, Behzad Khambata directorial A Thursday, Maddock Films' Dasvi and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lapata amongst others.