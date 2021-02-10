Rishi Kapoor Had Made These Revelations About Late Rajiv Kapoor In His Autobiography

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor's passing away on February 9, 2021 has left the entire film industry in a state of gloom. He was 58. Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020, had penned some revelations about Rajiv Kapoor in his autobiography titled, 'Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored'. From his relationship with Rajiv to the latter's many skills, Rishi Kapoor had shared it all.

Talking about the same, Rishi Kapoor had revealed that he was closer to his elder brother Randhir Kapoor than Rajiv Kapoor, who was the youngest of the five siblings. Rishi had mentioned how he shared an 'uneasy' relationship with Rajiv but that they were able to bridge that gap over the period of time. Apart from that, the Karz actor had also stated that he felt sad that Rajiv never understood his true potential despite having an uncanny ear for music. Rishi had revealed how Rajiv could play the piano superbly. On this, Rishi had written, "I worry a lot about Chimpu (Rajiv's nickname) and feel sad that he has never been able to realize his true potential. He is the most talented of us and has an uncanny ear for music. He plays the piano superbly without ever learning it."

Apart from that, Rishi Kapoor was also all praise for Rajiv Kapoor's film editing skills in his autobiography. The late actor had mentioned how he recognised Rajiv's editing skills during the making of his directorial Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999) starring Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna. Rishi had stated, "He did a commendable job as an editor on my film Aa Ab Laut Chalen and could have been the best in the field, if only he had applied himself better."

Rajiv Kapoor was best known for playing the main role in father Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). He had also directed the Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Prem Granth (1996). His other notable films include Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988).

Rajiv Kapoor was the son of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. Their sisters include Rima Jain and the late Ritu Nanda, who passed away in January 2020. The siblings' paternal grandfather was actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Talking about Rishi Kapoor's memoir, it was co-authored by Meena Iyer and was published by Harper Collins in the year 2017.