This Scene Of Shershaah Left Sidharth Malhotra's Father In Tears

On August 12, Vishnu Vardhan's Shershaah featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles released on Amazon Prime Video and took the entire nation by storm. With their earnest performances and sizzling chemistry, Sidharth and Kiara not only impressed film critics, but touched hearts of audiences.

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Sidharth was asked how his family reacted after watching the film, the actor said that his father was putting his hand on his shoulder after every scene. But it was the climax of the film which left him teary-eyed.

"When I sat with my father who was putting his hand on ​my ​shoulder after every scene. And by the end of it, they were in tears and they were extremely emotional because of the climax of the film. And they all felt that this is my best performance, and they were also so embroiled in the film with the story and the character, they felt like they are seeing another boy and not me as what they know," said Malhotra while speaking to Bollywood Bubble.

In the same interview, Sidharth also revealed that just like his father, his brother was also very impressed by his act in the film. "My brother will always look at me after a good scene and gave me a thumbs up," said Sidharth.

The 36-year-old actor also spoke about his nephew's reaction to Shershaah and said that he is a very tough audience, because he often finishes a film in 30-40 minutes owing to boring scenes. But he watched Shershaah thoroughly and called the film 'quite engaging'.

Sidharth was elated by his reaction and said, "Him being the young team in life was a very difficult audience to please but he found it very engaging and found our film very fast as an action film."