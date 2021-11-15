Three Monkeys: Arjun Rampal Begins Shoot For Money Heist's Hindi Adaptation, Set To Play The Professor

Arjun Rampal recently took to his Instagram account to share his new project with his fans. The actor also revealed that he had already begun filming for the new film. Sharing a picture from the sets of Three Monkeys, which is said to be an Indian adaptation of the famous Spanish series, Money Heist.

On Monday, Arjun shared a close-up shot of himself from the sets of Three Monkeys. He captioned the picture, "Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins. #ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset."

While fans congratulated Arjun and gushed over his look as The Professor, Arjun's girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades also reacted to the post. She dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section.

According to reports, Three Monkeys will be directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla. The duo are known for directing films like Khiladi, Baazigar, Soldier, Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Humraaz, Race 1 and 2 among others.

Three Monkeys will mark the return of the filmmaker duo to direction five years after Machine, which marked the launch of Abbas' son, Mustafa Burmawala. They reportedly have also backed another project titled Penthouse on Netflix featuring Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal among others.

In the original hit Spanish series follows two robberies by a group of robbers headed by a mastermind called The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte. According to reports, Arjun Rampal will be seen playing the same role.

Meanwhile, Arjun will also be seen in Netflix's Penthouse and Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad. Reportedly, he has also bagged the role of Mahar warrior Sidhnak Inamdar for the upcoming period war drama titled The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.