THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Have A Blast At Shloka Shetty’s Wedding

Earlier in February this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the wedding of her cousin Shloka Shetty in Bengaluru. For the unversed, Shloka is Aishwarya's mom Vrinda Rai's sister's daughter. Aishwarya, who never passes up on family events, was spotted at the wedding along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Now, a new video from the wedding has made its way onto social media. In the video, we get to see the actress and her daughter dancing along with Abhishek executing the hook step of 'Desi Girl’ song from his film Dostana. A set of photos from the wedding have gone viral. Aishwarya is wearing a white lehenga whilst Aaradhya is donning a red outfit in the images.

The aforementioned video was shared by the event management company that covered the wedding ceremony. The caption read: " To find someone who triggers a search within yourself, is the story of @shlokasshetty and @karan012 . Grace is written all over this beautiful South Indian wedding that we shot at The Taj-Westend in Bengaluru (sic)." Check out the post below:

On the professional front, Aishwarya is currently busy shooting for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. According to various reports, the actress is rumoured to portray an antagonist in the highly anticipated film. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus will be split into two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release next year.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Ileana D'Cruz. He will next be seen in Bob Biswas, which is said to be a spin-off of the 2012 hit, Kahaani. The actor is also currently filming for director Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.