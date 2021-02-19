Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Reports Of Him Playing The Main Antagonist In Salman Khan's Film

After Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, fans are eagerly waiting for the third film in Salman Khan's Tiger franchise. While the first film revolved around the love story between a RAW agent named Tiger (Salman Khan) and a Pakistani spy, Zoya (Katrina Kaif), the second film saw Tiger and Zoya go on mission to rescue a group of nurses who are held hostage by a terrorist organization.

Now, all eyes are on what the third installment in the franchise has in store for us. Amid this, recently it was reported in the media that the makers of Tiger 3 have roped in Emraan Hashmi to play the main villain in Salman's espionage thriller. The news sent netizens into a tizzy, and fans expressed their excitement about seeing the two stars together in frame for the first time.

In a video interview with Bollywood Now, Emraan has finally reacted to these reports and said, "I don't want to say anything about it. You guys have broken this news. So, I will zip my lips for now. I can't reveal much." Well, did the actor just indirectly hinted that he is a part of Tiger 3? Looks like we will have to wait for the official announcement by the makers.

Currently, Emraan is busy with the promotions of his recently released music video titled 'Lut Gaye.' His upcoming projects include Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga and Balwinder Singh Janjua's slice of life comedy, Sab First Class.

Coming back to Tiger 3, reports state that the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Buzz is that the first shooting schedule of this action-thriller will roll mostly in the third week of March, and it will also include a few scenes with Emraan himself.

Watch out this space for more updates.

