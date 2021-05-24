Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi To Play The Role Of An ISI Agent In This Salman Khan Starrer?

Ever since reports floated in media that Emraan Hashmi has been pitted opposite Salman Khan in Yash Raj Film's much awaited film Tiger 3, fans can't keep their calm! Every little update on the film raises up their anticipation levels by several notches. On the other hand, the Mumbai Saga actor too, had said that he would love to work with Salman but refused to divulge any more details.

However now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, the cat is finally out of the bag. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi will be essaying the role of an ISI agent in this espionage thriller.

The entertainment portal quoted a trade source as saying, "Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It's essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan's answer to Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathod. If you heard the late actor Girish Karnad, say, 'yeh kaam sirf ek admi kar sakta hai, Tiger' it's time to be introduced to the toughest and the only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger - ISI agent, Emraan Hashmi."

The report stated that Emraan's character in Tiger 3 is that of street smart, badass, suave agent who gets into an ideological battle with Tiger. Further, the Azhar actor's look in the film will be as stylish as it gets and will be something which is far off from the negative leads we have seen on screen.

"It's going to be a cat and mouse race with Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies battling it out. "You may hear a top Indian official calling the rogue agent, Tiger, back on mission by probably saying something on the lines of Tiger Ko Rokne Ke Liye.... Tiger Ko Wapis Lao," Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying.

The trade insider also spilled the beans about Katrina Kaif's character Zoya and said, "Well, wait and watch. Being an ISI Agent, her character has a terrific arc in Tiger 3, and the cards will be opened at the right time. But watch out for Zoya's track in Tiger 3."

The shooting of Tiger 3 had already commenced at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai in March. Emraan too, had started filming for his track. However, the film's shoot came to a halt after the Maharashtra govrenment announced a lockdown owing to the rising COVID-19 cases.

As per the latest buzz, the Tiger 3 shooting is likely to resume by mid-June once the government lifts up the lockdown. According to the report in Pinkvilla, producer, Aditya Chopra has booked an entire ground to recreate parts of a western country for the film. This schedule will be followed by a marathon schedule abroad, in European countries, with some locations being the ones which was already explored in Ek Tha Tiger.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Ranveer Shorey is also return back as Tiger's right-hand Gopi in Tiger 3.

