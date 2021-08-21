Tiger 3: Netizens Hail CISF Officer For Stopping Salman Khan For Check-In At Airport

Salman Khan is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3. Earlier this week, the actor left the country to begin the on-location shooting for the action entertainer. A video of Salman arriving at the airport is currently going viral. however, it is the CISF officer who is receiving all the praise.

In a video, Salman Khan can be seen arriving at the airport and interacting with media photographers. When he is about to enter the airport premises, an officer stops him and requests that he get his documents checked at the gate before entering the terminal.

After stopping Salman, the officer also politely asked the photographers to step back a bit possibly for safety and social distancing issues. The officer's professional behaviour impressed netizens as well as fans of the superstar.

One of the users on Instagram commented, "Loved the way the CISF guy stopped him from entering ..." Another one wrote, "The power of Uniform CISF🔥" Take a look at the video:

Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Head To Russia

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 shoot sis et to take place in Austria and Turkey. Salman Khan will also be joined by Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif on these schedules.

Talking about the film's shooting schedules, a source earlier told Indian Express, "YRF is chartering everyone including Salman, Katrina, director Maneesh Sharma, the entire cast and crew for this intense international leg that will see the team pull off some spectacular shooting schedules. Team Tiger takes off on August 18. The direction team under Maneesh has prepped for months for this schedule, and Aditya Chopra is clear that the shoot needs to happen smoothly."

Apart from Tiger 3, Salman will also be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Antim: The Final Truth alongside Aayush Sharma.