Tiger 3: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif To Continue Shooting For The Film From This Week

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had shot for the international schedules of Tiger 3 in locations like Russia, Turkey and Austria. The duo was also joined by Emraan Hashmi who will be essaying the main antagonist in the same. After shooting some high octane action sequences and song sequences, the trio returned to Mumbai. However, the latest buzz is that Salman and Katrina will soon kickstart the Mumbai schedule of the movie from this week.

A news report in Pinkvilla quoted a trade source close to the film to reveal, "Salman has been like a whirlwind completing his shoots in record time. This is a completely new and dynamic actor who is raring to go and in an action mode. He has already shot for two of his projects and from the day after, begins shooting for Tiger 3 again at YRF Studios. Tomorrow is the Day 1 shoot of the movie's new schedule after the international one. Salman, Katrina and Danish Bhatt will be shooting an action sequence with an international stunts team from Cape Town (South Africa) which is designing them. Some high-octane aerial stunts will also be shot during this schedule and enhanced by VFX later. While Katrina resumes shooting from October 12, Salman will begin shooting from 7 am from October 13 and then both the actors carry on from where they left off in their last schedule. Both Katrina and Salman were spotted at YRF last week checking out the action and rehearsing for some scenes."

Apart from this, the news report also stated that the action sequences for the movie were shot in Turkey and Russia and were choreographed by South African stunt coordinator Franz Spllhaus. Apart from this, the song sequences that were picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and were shot in Turkey and Austria were choreographed by ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. The news report had further quoted the source to say, "Producer Aditya Chopra and Maneesh have envisioned a lavish scale for Tiger 3 in every department - from action, drama, beautiful, grand, never-seen-before locales and cinematography to music (Pritam) and choreography. Audiences who watch the third franchise of the Tiger series where Katrina and Emraan fly back to Mumbai with the rest of the cast and crew. They have completed two songs (both composed by Vaibhavi Merchant) in this entire foreign schedule, apart from action and dramatic sequences. Emraan plays the antagonist in Tiger 3 and it's a cool, stylish character. He joined Salman and Katrina in Vienna where he shot some exciting action sequences with them. Finally, Emraan and Katrina wrapped up the international schedule at Berndorf, Austria. Tiger 3 has been planned on a grander scale with a huge budget, by producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma. The story demands intelligence agents Avinash Singh Rathod aka Tiger (Salman) and Zoya Humaini (Katrina) to hop from one country to another, chasing the antagonist."