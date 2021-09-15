Tiger 3: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif To Head To Austria For Last International Shoot

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming espionage flick Tiger 3 is inevitably one of the most awaited films on the block. The two have been shooting for the same on international locations, much to the excitement of their fans. Now the latest development surrounding the movie suggests that Salman and Katrina will be heading off to Austria for the last international schedule of Tiger 3. Earlier the duo had been shooting for the film in Russia and Turkey.

A source close to the film revealed to Mid-Day that the team will be shooting for songs and some action scenes in Austria. The source added, "The team is currently in Salzburg from where we will move to Vienna. This one is expected to be the last international schedule for the movie, where songs, as well as action sequences, will be filmed."

According to the news report of the publication, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return to India by the end of September after completing the shoot in Austria. The rest of the portions will be shot in India itself. On this, the source went on to say, "Salman and Katrina will return to Mumbai on September 25 and kick off the remaining portions of the shoot in the city for the Maneesh Sharma directorial."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina's BTS pictures and videos from the Tiger 3 shoot in all of these international locations have been going viral on social media. A recent video that was shared by one of Salman's fan clubs showed him dancing with some fans on his iconic dance number 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' from the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The megastar can be seen recreating his popular towel hook-step while the crowd went berserk. Apart from that, the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor also shared a picture of himself on his social media handle wherein he can be seen enjoying the sunrise of Cappadocia in Turkey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will also be seen in the movie Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law and actor Ayush Sharma. The song 'Vignaharta' was released by the makers on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Booth opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.