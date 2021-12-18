Tiger 3: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif To Head To Delhi To Shoot The Last Schedule Of The Movie

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's espionage thriller Tiger 3 is one of the most-awaited movies in the block. The duo has shot for the same in international locations like Russia, Turkey and Austria and another schedule in Mumbai. Now the latest buzz is that Salman and Katrina will be shooting for the last leg of the movie in Delhi.

A source close to the movie told Pinkvilla that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be heading off to Delhi in mid-January and the shooting will be of a 15-day schedule. The source further added that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be shooting at real-life locations and preparations for an efficient filming process is currently underway. The crew is reportedly working extensively to ensure that the crowd that will be gathered to see the duo will be managed smoothly and a strict security system is also in place to ensure that the looks of Salman and Katrina do not get leaked from Tiger 3.

The source further revealed to the portal that the movie will take Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's characters Tiger and Zoya on adventures across various cities of the world and they will be embarking on their deadliest mission to date. The source added that the two have focused on their physique for Tiger 3 and are currently in their fittest best. The source also revealed that the spy flick is touted to be one of the most expensive movies in Bollywood. The source went on to state that producer Aditya Chopra, director Maneesh Sharma and the rest of the crew are doing their best to promise a visual extravaganza for the audience through this movie.

The movie will also be starring Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist reportedly even though the actor has remained hush-hush about his role in the movie. Earlier, a news report had also revealed to the portal that the action sequences for the movie were shot in Turkey and Russia and were choreographed by South African stunt coordinator Franz Spllhaus. Apart from this, the song sequences that were picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and were shot in Turkey and Austria were choreographed by talented choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant.