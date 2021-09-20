Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Begin Shooting For Action Scenes In Never Seen Before Parts Of Austria

Bollywood
superstars
Salman
Khan
and
Katrina
Kaif
are
currently
in
Austria
filming
some
spectacular
action
sequences
in
never
seen
parts
of
the
Eastern
European
country.
We
have
information
that
Salman-Katrina
will
perform
some
elaborate,
visually
extravagant
action
stunts
in
places
like
Upper
Austria,
Salzkammergut,
Dachstein
Salzkammergut
and
finally
in
Vienna.
A
source
from
Austria
reveals,
"Tiger
3
will
present
Austria
like
never
before
and
Yash
Raj
Films'
is
ensuring
that
they
present
the
country
in
the
most
spectacular
way
possible.
Salman
and
Katrina
will
shoot
in
some
never
seen
before
locales
in
the
country.
They
are
currently
shooting
in
the
areas
like
Upper
Austria,
Salzkammergut,
Dachstein
Salzkammergut
where
they
are
filming
some
intense
action
sequences
for
the
film."
The
source
adds,
"Maneesh
Sharma
has
a
grand
vision
for
Tiger
3
and
Austria
presents
a
perfect
backdrop
to
Tiger
and
Zoya's
journey
and
mission
in
the
film.
The
country
is
vital
to
the
plot
and
the
screenplay
of
the
film
and
Maneesh
is
going
all
out
to
shoot
some
of
the
most
spectacular
sequences
of
the
film
in
Austria."