Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Resume Shoot; To Film Breathtaking Action Sequences

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films ever since it hit the shooting floors. The duo had won over the audience with their action-packed avatar in the previous two films in the franchise (Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai), and have a even more bigger surprise in store for the audience in Tiger 3.

According to the latest buzz, Salman and Katrina who have resumed shooting for this espionage thriller, are up for a physically challenging shoot packed that will push their bodies to the limit in Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial promises to reinvent this on-screen jodi and present them in their fittest best ever.

A trade source informed, "Salman teased his physique in Tiger 3 on his social media and it is evident that he is building the best body that he has ever showcased on screen. Katrina, on the other hand, has been keeping an extremely low profile with hardly any revelation of how good she is looking currently. There's a reason to this also. She has worked like a beast to be her fittest best and people will have to wait to see her fittest best on screen when Tiger 3 is set to release!"

Apparently, the makers wish to keep all details about this under wraps. Speaking about the same, the source added, "The new schedule of Tiger 3 has started today in Yash Raj Films Studios. It is a closely guarded set and one can expect no picture to leak from here. Salman and Katrina's fitness will be tested in this schedule as well as the extensive overseas schedule that is set to start from mid-August."

Hold your breath fans, as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen performing some breathtaking action sequences in Tiger 3.

"It will be intense for these two actors because director Maneesh Sharma has planned some jaw-dropping and hugely risky action sequences that will truly test their overall fitness levels when they start their overseas schedule. Of course, Salman and Katrina are game for it and ready for any challenges to be thrown at them. It will be a fun schedule," the source further spilled the beans.

Besides Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. The actor will be seen essaying the role of the main antagonist. Meanwhile, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in this high-octane action thriller.