Tiger 3: Salman Khan's Introduction Scene To Have An Important Connection With Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan Climax?

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 are two of the most anticipated films which have already created a lot of buzz even before being officially announced by their makers. While Pathan has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham sharing screen space, Tiger 3 will have Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif returning back to their spy avatars as Tiger and Zoya with Emraan Hashmi joining in as the main antagonist in the film.

It's known that all that Salman Khan will be seen in an important cameo in Pathan and has already started shooting for the same. Amid this, a recent update on his upcoming film Tiger 3 has left his fans super excited.

As per a report in a news portal, Salman's introduction scene in Tiger 3 will have a huge connect with the climax of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.

Talking about the connection between Pathan and the third installment in the Tiger franchise, a Bollywoodlife report stated that Salman will immediately begin filming for Tiger 3 after he wraps up the shoot of his cameo in SRK's Pathan. The report further stated that Tiger 3 will start from the point where Pathan will end, thus interrelating both the films. Because of this reason, both the superstars don't wish to waste any time in shooting the introduction scene to maintain the flow, continuity and not incur more costs than needed by keeping the same set erect where both sequences will be shot.

Now, this is some interesting development!

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, Pathan marks the superstar's return on the big screen after a short sabbatical post his 2018 release Zero. On the other hand, Salman was last seen in Prabhu Deva's 2019 film Dabangg 3.

