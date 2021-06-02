Tiger Shroff And Rumoured Girlfriend Disha Patani Get Pulled Over By Mumbai Police During Their Drive

Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were recently pulled over by the Mumbai Police while they were enjoying a drive amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The incident took place on Tuesday (June 1) while the duo was driving in Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand area. Earlier too, Tiger and Disha were often spotted during their drives together that have further fuelled their dating rumours with time.

According to a news report in ETimes, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were pulled over by the police authorities during their second round of the drive. The two were reportedly enjoying the drive after their gym routines. The news report further stated that while Disha was sitting in the front seat of the car, the Student Of The Year 2 actor was sitting in the back seat of the car.

However, Tiger and Disha cooperated with the Mumbai Police after being pulled over by them. They showed their Aadhar Card and also completed the needed formalities. The duo soon left after getting their documents checked.

Talking about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, the two have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now even though they have remained tight-lipped about it. The duo has often been spotted enjoying dinner dates and drives together. They also laud each other's achievements time and again.

Disha recently pulled off an impeccable back-flip effortlessly and shared the same on her social media handle. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress who is also a fan of the K-Pop band BTS shared the video against the backdrop of the band's track 'Butter'. While fans were in awe of her pulling off the challenging back-flip, Tiger was also one of the first people to react in the same.

The Baaghi 2 actor commented on the post stating, "Clean" along with a fire, clapping and a lovestruck emoji. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff was also all praise for Disha on the post. Take a look at the actress' remarkable back-flip video.

On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in the movie Ek Villain 2. The movie will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Tiger Shroff on the other hand has a line of much-awaited movies like Heropanti 2, Ganpath and Baaghi 4 ahead on his kitty.