Tiger Shroff Announces His Second Single 'Casanova', Releases The First Look Of The Track

After the massive success of his first single, 'Unbelievable', Tiger Shroff is back with his second single 'Casanova'. Tiger shared the first look of the song on his social media, and sent his fans to a meltdown. 'Unbelievable' too went on to become a chartbuster, and was even featured in the Billboard Global chart.

Ecstatic to share about 'Casanova', Tiger shared the first look on his social media and captioned it as, "Excited to share the first look of my second single that I've sung and it's your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what's coming 🎤🎼🕺🏼❤️ #Casanova @punitdmalhotra @iamavitesh @myqyuki @santha_dop @paresshss @akanksharmaa @TrakFormaz @shakworld @shariquealy @bgbngmusic @gauravxwadhwa"

With his sculpted abs and mesmerizing smile, Tiger looks all things dreamy, same as 'Unbelievable'. Surely, 'Casanova' too will be same and shatter all records that 'Unbelievable' made.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, 'Casanova' is composed by Avitesh, and is bankrolled by Qyuki and Tiger. The music producer of the song is TrakFormaz, with the DOP being Santha.

Other than this, Tiger will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2, along with Jackky Bhagnani's Ganpath.

