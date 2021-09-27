Tiger Shroff's Ganapath's Release Date Is Out!

Good news for all the Tiger Shroff's fans out there. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, will release in theatres on December 23, 2022. The makers of Ganapath shared a motion poster on YouTube that features Tiger Shroff in it and it looks every bit entertaining.

In the poster, Tiger is seen in a red shirt and mouthing the dialogue, "Apun ka do baap hai. God aur jantaa. Dono ne bola aane ko toh apun aara hai. Taiyaar rehna."

The film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

On a related note, recently, Maharashtra government announced that cinema halls and theatres will be allowed to reopen in the state after October 22, 2021. And since then filmmakers have gone on a release date announcing spree. Films like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2, etc., have made their release date official and it is to be seen how the film performs at the box office amid the ongoing pandemic.

Coming back to Ganapath, Kriti is quite thrilled about her reunion with Tiger. The duo had made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti.

Recently, while speaking to a media portal, Kriti had revealed that she has some high-octane actions sequences in the film, and her fans will be surprised to see her in never-seen-before avatar.