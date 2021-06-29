Tiger Shroff Has An Exciting Update For Fans Regarding Shoot For His Next, Find Out Below!

Tiger
Shroff
is
one
of
the
youngest
stars
of
his
generation
to
have
multiple
franchises
to
his
name.
The
star
who
will
be
seen
in
the
sequel
to
his
hit
debut,
Heropanti,
has
an
exciting
update
for
his
fans.
Talking
about
the
film
in
an
AMA
session
hosted
on
his
social
media,
a
fan
asked
when
and
where
would
Tiger
be
starting
Heropanti
2,
to
which
he
replied
saying,
"Tomo...mumbai."
In
another
question,
a
fan
asked
him,
"What
project
are
you
most
excited
about?" to
which
the
young
king
of
franchises
replied,
"Heropanti
2,
Ganpath
part
1,
Rambo
1
and
Baaghi
4....cant
choose❤️"
We
cannot
wait
to
see
what
more
this
multi-talented
star
has
in
store
for
us
with
all
these
upcoming
exciting
projects
from
the
various
franchises
to
his
name
like
Heropanti,
Baaghi
series
and
Ganapath.