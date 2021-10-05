Tiger Shroff Has Been One Of The Most Active Stars During The Lockdown, Here's Why!

In 2020, when the whole world was put under lockdown and with limited resources, the multi-talented star Tiger Shroff for the first time unleashed the singer in him with the track 'Unbelievable'. His fans were taken by surprise and in a short span the song hit the billboard charts.

After treating the audiences with one massive hit, the actor debuted on Twitter with yet another track titled 'Casanova'. While Unbelievable hits 22 M views on YouTube, Casanova also has booming numbers within two weeks. The superstar becomes the only actor to have had such a successful feat in the singing space.

Not just that, Tiger has always been the one to give us a taste of the best, from his action and being top class to two loved songs. He made sure to learn action, have meetings with his team so as soon as things eased out he was all set to get back in action for the camera. He managed to compose and sing 2 Superhit songs, shoot for advertisements, brand endorsements. Now, that the restrictions are eased the actor is also shooting for Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.

Ever since Tiger came on the big screen, his fans have showered him with immense love, his washboard abs, fabulous dance and musical tones make him multi-faceted. On the work front, he is working on 3 films Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath. Speaking of a new side, Ganapath is speculated to be one from that run where he is going to surprise his fans with a never seen before avatar.