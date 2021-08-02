    For Quick Alerts
      Tiger Shroff: I Have Chosen A Separate Path For Myself And Played To My Strengths

      He is known as one of the most fittest actors of Bollywood today, an action star who does all his stunts with much ease. After Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff is all set to be the next guest on Arbaaz Khan's celeb talk show 'Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan'.

      In the new promo released, Tiger can be seen answering all his trolls and negative comments with a constant smile on his face. Tiger spoke about how people trolled and criticized him before the release of his first film itself, passing comments like he didn't look like an actor or Jackie Shroff's son. Tiger added how after this he chose a different path for himself and played to his strengths.

      Tiger said that he feels people only troll or bully you because you've made that impact on everyone. He further added how as long as he is number one in the heart's of his fans that is what matters the most to him.

      Don't miss this episode of Quickheal Pinch By Arbaaz Khan Season 2, on 4th August at 12:00 PM QuPlay YouTube channel for free, ZEE5, and you can catch the show on the weekends at MyFM Radio.

      Watch the teaser here.

      With respect to films, Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects include Ganapath, Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.

      Story first published: Monday, August 2, 2021, 16:45 [IST]
