Tiger Shroff Marks 7th Year In The Industry, Actor Expresses Gratitude To The Tigerian Army

In the last 7 years, Tiger Shroff has emerged as one of the most bankable and promising stars in the industry. The actor's fan army keeps on growing tremendously, owing to his high-octane action stints and swift dance moves. In Bollywood, Tiger is the only one to have excelled in the space of acting, action, singing and dancing simultaneously, which makes him a force to reckon with.

Reminiscing about his journey so far, Tiger gets nostalgic about his debut film, Heropanti and shares, “Looking back in time, I feel nothing but only and only gratitude, for all the crazy experiences and the love audiences have showered on me. Heropanti will always be a really special film to me, and I just want to thank Sajid sir, Sabbir sir who believed in me and also Kriti for being one of the best co-stars ever to debut with."

Expressing gratitude to his fans, Tiger says, "Whatever I am today, whatever I have achieved is all because of the Tigerian army. Here's a big shoutout and big virtual hug to to all of them, without you guys I'm nothing!”

With a strong lineup of films ahead of him and massive love from the fan base, coined 'Tigerians', Tiger has become an unstoppable force. He has become the most loved actor in his league and with the films he has lined up, he is all set to move onwards and upwards.

Resting on the title of 'The Franchise King', Tiger has multiple franchises in hand. He has Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, and Ganapath in the pipleine.