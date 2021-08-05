Tiger Shroff Gives An Unexpected Reply While Reacting To Ram Gopal Varma's 'Bikini Babe' Comment

Known for his calmness and humbleness, recently, actor Tiger Shroff graced the talk show of Arbaaz Khan Pinch and spoke about dealing with trolls and negativity on social media. During their chat, Arbaaz read out filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's tweet, who once trolled Tiger for his photoshoot and called him 'bikini babe'.

RGV had tweeted, "You are great at Martial Arts but if Bruce Lee ever posed like bikini babe like you, he wouldn't have become Bruce Lee. Please Think. Please learn machoism from bhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this."

Tiger Shroff Says He Is A Virgin Just Like Salman Khan

Reacting to Varma's tweet, Tiger told Arbaaz that he (RGV) was absolutely right. "No one can match up to Bhidu, except Bhaijaan (Salman Khan). Tough to match up to Bruce Lee also, so sir, I think you're absolutely right," said the Heropanti actor.

At the same chat show, Tiger also admitted that he had received a lot of hate surrounding his looks when he made his debut in Bollywood.

Arbaaz Khan Admits They Didn't Get Few Things Right With Salman's Dabangg 3; 'Don't Want To Discuss That'

He said in Hindi, "Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, 'Is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn't look like Jackie dada's son at all.' It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths."

"If you're being trolled or bullied, it's only because you've made an impact. Whatever I am today, it's because of the audiences... As long I'm number one in your heart, that's what matters to me," asserted Tiger while addressing his fans.