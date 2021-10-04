Tiger Shroff Reveals Why War Has Made His Life Very Tough, Talks About His Most Difficult Action Scene

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 2019 action blockbuster War clocked two years last week. The film had the two stars pitted opposite each other with Vaani Kapoor essaying the role of the leading lady. Tiger who played the role of an undercover operative Khalid was seen pulling off some gravity-defying action scenes in this Siddharth Anand directorial.

Speaking about being a part of this film, Tiger said, "War took the benchmark of action films in India to another level. I'm deeply proud to have this film in my filmography and I thank my director Siddharth Anand and my producer Aditya Chopra for bringing to me this special project that also gave me the opportunity to share the screen with my on screen idol Hrithik Roshan."

Recalling how he was physically drained, bruised and battered while shooting for the high octane espionage thriller. the Baaghi actor said, "War also made me raise the bar on the kind of action that I could do on-screen and I enjoyed the challenge thoroughly. I was physically drained, bruised and battered but it was all worth it. I'm humbled with the love and appreciation that the film has received from every quarter."

Further, Tiger also got candid about his toughest action sequence and said, "That's a tough one! I would say that my introduction scene in War in which I did hand to hand combat without my director cutting the scene was the most difficult one that I have done to date."

He continued, "It pushed me to deliver something really visually breath-taking on the big screen and I will always cherish this scene. War presented me like never before and I'm thankful to the makers for putting so much belief in me. It has given me unanimous love and it's made my life very tough as I have to only better myself every time I do action on screen."

Tiger also opened up on sharing screen space with his on screen idol Hrithik Roshan and said, "Hrithik has been an idol and inspiration to me. I was thrilled to have not only gotten a chance to work with him but also dance along with him!"

"His discipline and dedication to the craft is what legends are made of and I learnt so much each day I spent with him. It was my wish to share the screen with him and War fulfilled that so I will always be grateful to everyone for making that happen for me," the actor signed off.

Meanwhile, the film's director Siddharth Anand in another interaction with a leading daily confirmed that he is all set to begin the production of its sequel next year.

"We knew that if War works, we will make a sequel. (Aditya Chopra, producer) and I have shared some thoughts on how to take it forward. We will hopefully start it by next year. War 2 is a big responsibility, and we need normalcy (to be restored) before we can dive into it," he told Mid-day.

Speaking about Tiger, his upcoming projects are Ganapath, Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.