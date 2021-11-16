Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff On Her First Break-Up: I Started Prioritising Him Over Me

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff opened up about her first break-up and said that she had started prioritising her ex-boyfriend over herself. Post her break-up, Krishna realised her worth and started focusing on herself.

While speaking to Times Of India, Krishna said, "I decided to prioritise fitness about five-and-a-half years ago. When I first stepped into a gym, I was going through a really bad breakup. It was actually my first break-up. He was my first boyfriend, my first relationship. First experiences are always a big learning experience. I lost myself. I started prioritising him over me."

She went on to add that she wasn't just finding time for herself, but when the whole chapter with her ex-boyfriend ended in her life, she decided to do something for herself, and it had to be very transformational.

"Fitness has been that for me. It has not been just physical, but mental too. It has given me security and a sense of confidence that I never had while growing up," added Krishna.

In the same interview, when Krishna was asked to mention one thing apart from fitness, over which she and her actor-brother bond over, she said that she loves to plan her cheat days with him.

"One thing that my brother and I bond on apart from fitness and health, is food. Although even food comes under fitness and health, I am talking about food that is not necessarily fitness related or healthy. The cheat days that we have together are definitely our most favourite days of the week. We plan about it the night before and order our favourite desserts from everywhere. We just indulge and give ourselves that mental break that we worked so hard for," asserted Krishna. ​