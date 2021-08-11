Tiger Shroff's Vande Mataram Is Winning Hearts, Disha Patani Praises His Beautiful Voice

Tiger Shroff recently released his second single, the song is a new edition of Vande Mataram ahead of Independence day. The heartwarming song is a tribute to the defence forces and every Indian national. Voiced by Tiger, the song is backed by Jackky Bhagnani's music label, Jjust Music.

The music video features the actor dancing along with a huge group while donning white clothes, while the surrounding changes to saffron and green, depicting India's tricolour flag. Before releasing the song, Tiger went live on his Instagram to chat with his fans and followers.

Talking about the song, Tiger shared, "This one's dedicated to our glorious nation and its people. It has been an unexplainable journey to make this happen. With great honour and pride, I present to you my first ever Hindi song-#VandeMataram This will always be very special and close to my heart."

The comments section of the song is filled with heart and fire emojis. Apart from fans, industry colleagues were also impressed with the actor, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Amazing my brother .... Jai Hind." Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya, Armaan Malik, actor Siddharth Nigam were among the celebs who left encouraging comments.

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also left a sweet reaction, she wrote, "Such beautiful voice nailed it." Disha's sister Khushboo Patani and Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also praised the actor.

Sung by Tiger Shroff, Vande Mataram, is composed by Vishal Mishra, Lyrics by Kaushal Kishore and Choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya and Rahul Shetty. The music video is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Jackky Bhagnani.

This is not the first time they have collaborated, Jackky is also producing Tiger and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film, Ganapath. The actor has several films in the pipeline including Heropati 2, Rambo and Baaghi 4.