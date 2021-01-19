Tiger Shroff Says Playing The Bad Guy In War Seemed More Fun Than Being The Hero

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan set the screens on fire with their endearing bromance in Siddharth Anand's 2019 film War. It was also interesting to watch Tiger play two characters different as chalk and cheese in the action thriller; one of them having negative shades.

Recently, during an #AskTiger session on Twitter, when a fan asked the Baaghi actor if he would like to play a role like Saurabh again in any movie, the young star replied, "I wont lie, being the bad guy did seem like a little more fun than being the hero...so yea maybe."

When another fan quizzed him about the toughest part about playing the innocent Khalid and cunning Saurabh in War, Tiger revealed, "The tough part was as Saurabh not to look star struck by my hero, Khalid was anyway star-struck by Kabir @iHrithik."

During the Q & A session, when a netizen asked Tiger if he is happy that his last release Baaghi 3 is finally getting due on television, the actor said, "I wish we had our full run. Put in everything I had in this one so it does break my heart but that is just the immature kid in me. The show must go on."

Further, on being asked about a Marvel superhero he would like to play on screen, Tiger answered, "I wanna be Spiderman." The Baaghi 3 actor was also all praise for South star Allu Arjun and said, "I'm a fan of his moves and style. Wish i could do that."

When a fan asked Tiger the best thing he loves about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor replied, "Putting aside the fact that he's one of the biggest stars in the world, @iamsrk sir def seems like one of the best fathers in the world!"

Speaking about Tiger Shroff's upcoming films, the dynamic star has a line-up of exciting films which includes Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganpath.

