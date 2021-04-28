Tiger Shroff Sends Individual Personalized Messages To Fans To Stay Safe And Indoors

Tiger Shroff made his fans' day by sending them out greeting and wishes to stay safe and boost their morale in these testing times. The action star sent messages personally to his fans via his social media account.

The message read, "To all my Tigerians just wanted to thank you all for all your constant love and support always, nothing you guys do goes unnoticed! For now, want you to be safe and stay home. The sooner we fight this the sooner life will go on and the sooner we can meet! Lots of Love always.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff On Completing 7 Years In Bollywood: Still The Same Old Shy Guy Who Likes To Hide Behind His Hat

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Is Nervous To Attempt Action Opposite Tiger Shroff In Ganapath; Says 'He Is So Good At It'

Upon reading this message, many fan clubs of Tiger couldn't believe their eyes and poured immense love in the actor's way. One fan message read, "Tiger has made so many Tigerians day by replying to their DMs.if he's not the most amazing person in the world I don't know who else is! Seeing my friend's joyful posts about it made me so happy. Love you so much @tigerjackieshroff always and forever. Thank you for everything you're doing for us."

This is not the first time Tiger has reached out to his fan clubs. Time and again he reaches out to them, via Instagram lives or Ask me Anything sessions. But this recent gesture of Tiger has left the fans in complete awe of the actor. On the work front, Tiger is gearing up for his action releases, 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath' and 'Baaghi 4'.