Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Feels Annoyed When She Is Asked About Her Bollywood Plans

Unlike many B-town siblings, actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is not interested in joining the film industry. Krishna who is well-known for her fitness routines, spoke to an entertainment portal and said that she feels annoyed when she is constantly asked about her Bollywood plans.

While speaking to SpotboyE, Jackie Shroff's daughter said, "It's literally the most annoying question as people don't realise that there is so much more to the world and life than Bollywood. Yes, my family is successful here but that doesn't mean I also have to be here. It's a weird mentality that people have. I feel I am doing a pretty good job in breaking that stereotype."

When asked why she is so against acting, she said that the acting bug that people often talk about, never really bit her. She further added that she does not look back at any of the offers that she said no to and regret it. She is very much content with the path that she has chosen, as she has always wanted to break the norm and do her own thing.

Krishna went on to add that she always wanted to steer away from what people expect of her and shock the world.

"I always say that fitness is definitely the present but also the future. It's booming, not only in India, but globally and if you can help motivate and inspire kids in your country, it's such a great gift," added Krishna.

On a lighter note, Krishna has more than nine lakh followers on Instagram and many celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, etc., follow her.