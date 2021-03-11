Tiger Shroff To Dad Jackie Shroff: My Only Aim In Life Is To Make You Proud

Tiger Shroff has always mentioned in various interviews that he is very close to his actor-dad Jackie Shroff and shares a warm equation with him. Recently, when the Ram Lakhan actor appeared as a guest on a singing reality show, Tiger recorded a special message to express his love and admiration.

In the video message, Tiger talked about making his father proud and said, "I am sure my family must have spoken at length about you and I would just like to say a few words. I love you very much Dad and Zindagi main mera ek he maqsad hai (my only aim in life is) -- to make you proud every day. I hope, I am managing to do it."

Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha was also a part of the video wherein she recalled her first meeting with the Parinda actor and spoke about their life together.

"It will be fun for all of you to know that the first time I met him, I was 13 years old. I actually met him at a record shop where we spoke for two minutes and then I went home. I said to my mom that I met the man whom I would marry. Then, I saw him after three years and we started talking and went out a couple of times. I feel the best decision of my life has been to marry him, and I am very lucky to find a wonderful man like him. He has been a great husband and the best father in the whole world," she said in the video.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff recently turned 64. In an interview with a leading tabloid, the actor was all praise for his son Tiger. He said that success has not changed his son, and all credit for that goes to his grandmother and mother. "They brought him with the right values, while I was working round-the-clock to give my family a comfortable life. The kid has got a good head on his shoulder," the actor was quoted as saying.

Workwise, Jackie Shroff will next be seen in Salman Khan-Disha Patani's much anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

