Tiger Shroff To Romance Two Actresses In Vikas Bahl's Ganapath: Report

Tiger Shroff will be teaming up with filmmaker Vikas Bahl for the first time for a film titled Ganapath which is reportedly based on boxing and underground MMA. The actor has already started prepping up for his role.

Meanwhile, a report in a leading entertainment portal has stated the makers are in talks with two actresses to come board for Ganapath.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source close to the development as saying, "It's a two-part franchise and a tale that chronicles the emotional highs and lows of Ganapath's character played by Tiger Shroff. It's completely different from what he has done so far, more in the intense space with a strong undercurrent of vengeance and emotion that pushes him to take up and rule the boxing and underground MMA world."

"The film has two strong female characters and the makers are in talks with two big names of the industry to come on board the film alongside Tiger. The paperwork is underway and everything should be locked in a fortnight," the source further added.

Earlier, while speaking about the film, Tiger had said, "This film is different for me from the rest of the films I've done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky (producer Jackky Bhagnani), the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them."

The film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era, is slated to go on floors around August next year.

