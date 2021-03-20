Tiger Shroff To Start Shoot For Heropanti 2 Soon; Details Inside

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with the film, Heropanti. Now, the actor is all set to start shoot for the second part of his debut film. A source close to the actor shared, "There's great news for all of Tiger's fans, he is starting his prep for his shoot of the sequel to his much-loved debut film, Heropanti. He will start with the readings of the script soon, he has been preparing for the shoot, going on zoom calls and brainstorming for ideas so he's broadly just focusing on the project now."

The source added, "Tiger has been getting super nostalgic because he just remembers the time he was starting out, working so hard for his debut and all the nervousness he felt but the way he was welcomed and the love he received after Heropanti, makes him motivated to work harder for this one."

Tiger Shroff has been loved ever since his debut film where he won the hearts of everyone in the audience with his smooth dance moves, killer stunts and his abs while he played the sweetest love-struck hero.

The multi-talented actor has come a long way and is one the most established names of the industry as he has proven the best in whichever field he forays from the action, dancing, singing to his good-looks.

Tiger has multiple franchises as he will be seen next in Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.

