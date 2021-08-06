Tiger Shroff Unveils Motion Poster For New Single 'Vande Mataram' Releasing Ahead Of Independence Day 2021

Tiger Shroff has turned singer once again, as he unveils a motion poster for a new single. The actor is set to release the new rendition of Vande Mataram ahead of Independence Day, August 15. Tiger took to Instagram to shared the first look and said he was "excited and nervous" about the new venture.

Tiger captioned the motion poster ad, "This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single #VandeMataram. It's not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August."

The song is set to be a tribute to the spirit of free India. The MV for Vande Mataram has been directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music. Vishal Mishra has reportedly composed the track with lyrics by Kaushal Kishore. The song has been choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya and Rahul Shetty.

Talking about the song, Jackky said in a statement,"'Vande Mataram' is a song which is a symbol of empowerment, hope, and courage. We are extremely delighted to be releasing this song under Jjust music as I strongly believe in the power of music and the impact it has on people."

We want to be a platform for all genres of music and with the release of 'Vande Mataram' we are eagerly looking forward to the audience's response. Our entire team, Tiger and Remo have put in their best in the making of this song," he added.

Tiger Shroff debuted as a singer in 2020, with his single soundtrack titled 'Unbelievable'. On the acting front, he will be seen in Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.