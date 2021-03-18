Shashi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Tina Ambani Shares Heartfelt Tribute For The Legendary Actor

Today marks the birth anniversary of the legendary actor, Shashi Kapoor. While many of his fans and family members are remembering the late actor on the occasion, his co-star from many films and yesteryear actor Tina Ambani also shared a heartwarming tribute for him. She also shared a throwback picture with the actor from their film, Alag Alag which was nostalgia personified.

Talking about the picture, the still from the film has Shashi Kapoor looking handsome in his suit and spectacles. While on the other hand, Tina Ambani can be seen looking pretty in red traditional attire. The still is presumably from a scene that has a fun banter between them. The Yeh Vaada Raha actor also penned a heartfelt note for him in the same.

Also Read: Here's 10 Unknown Facts About The Veteran Actor Shashi Kapoor!

Tina Ambani stated that they do not make them like Shashi Kapoor anymore. The actor described the Namak Halaal actor to be debonair, handsome, erudite and fabulous. She also mentioned that she misses his presence along with the old days. Tina ended the tweet by stating, "Toasting Your Birthday." Take a look at the tweet shared by the Baton Baton Mein actor.

They just don't make them like Shashi Kapoor anymore. Debonair, handsome, erudite and fabulous. Miss your presence and the old days. Toasting your birthday. pic.twitter.com/kInGUurMLa — Tina Ambani (@AmbaniTina) March 18, 2021

For the unversed, Shashi Kapoor and Tina Ambani have worked together in many commercially and critically successful movies. Some of them include Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ek Do Teen Chaar and Alag Alag. The late actor was well-known for his impeccable acting skills and his charming good looks. Some of his well-known movies include Kabhi Kabhie, Deewar, Kaala Patthar, Shaan, Namak Halaal, Silsila, Pyar Ka Mausam, Pyar Kiye Jaa, Chor Machaye Shor, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Do Musafir, Ilzaam and many more.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor CRIED After Receiving Tina Ambani's Gift In Sridevi's Memory!

On Shashi Kapoor's birth anniversary today, his son Kunal R Kapoor also shared some beautiful pictures of his father on his social media handle. In one of the pictures, the legendary actor in his later years can be seen posing with his family members. Kunal also shared a picture of a young Shashi Kapoor playing with a little Kunal in the swimming pool. Kunal went on to share a childhood picture of his father in the post. Take a look.