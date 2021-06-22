    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tisca Chopra Gets A Letter Of Appreciation From Amitabh Bachchan For Her Book What's Up With Me?

      By
      |

      Tisca Chopra’s latest book What’s Up With Me has found appreciation from none other than Mr Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran superstar has sent forth a signed thank you letter to Tisca for writing the book and sending it over to him. Tisca took to social media to share the letter from Mr Bachchan.

      Amitabh Bachchan

      Praising Tisca Chopra’s book, Big B wrote in his letter, “I feel certain that it will help young girls considerably to better understand and grapple with the disturbing inconsistencies and ambivalence during this period of adolescence. It seems informative and compliments every learning environment.”

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Tisca Chopra (@tiscaofficial)

      Tisca Chopra wrote What’s Up With Me during the lockdown, which gave her ample time to research and pen the book. She wanted to give people a guide that gives practical suggestions to cope with physical and emotional upheavals during hormonal changes at puberty.

      Tisca Chopra Recalls Funny Banter With Irrfan Khan; He Used To Tell Her 'Kar Le Fashion, Is Se Kya Hoga?'Tisca Chopra Recalls Funny Banter With Irrfan Khan; He Used To Tell Her 'Kar Le Fashion, Is Se Kya Hoga?'

      Tisca began writing a letter to her daughter, Tara, about the biological events she would inevitably face, but the more she spoke with her daughter and her friends, she felt the need to address several basic questions in detail in a language easy to comprehend. That's what pushed her to write the book.

      Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Iconic Knotted Shirt Look From Deewar Was Actually A Tailoring Glitch!Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Iconic Knotted Shirt Look From Deewar Was Actually A Tailoring Glitch!

      Tisca Chopra also thanked Amitabh Bachchan for his kind gesture for lending his time to read through the book, and give her such valuable feedback via the signed letter.

      Comments
      Read more about: tisca chopra amitabh bachchan
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 19:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 22, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X