Title Track Of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre Is Surely Not Ordinary

A few months ago, the makers of Chehre released a small snippet of 'Prague Philharmonic Orchestra' and since then, the audience is waiting for them to lift the curtain. To fulfil the fans' demand, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has finally released the film's title track featuring Amitabh Bachchan which was composed using musicians from Prague.

Vishal-Shekhar- the most celebrated 'musical jodi' of Indian cinema has given the musical touch to Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.

The genre that Chehre deals with, requires good music throughout the film and hence the makers of the films have surely not overlooked that aspect. Both Vishal and Shekhar had put to tune a poem recited by Amitabh Bachchan for Chehre's title track where he coordinated with a total of 107 musicians.

Sharing about working with Vishal-Shekhar, director Rumy Jafry shares, "Films make no sense without music. If we go back to the time, the films had no dialogue but did have music. Also, when it comes to a mystery thriller, your music has to be bold and precise. Considering this, we collectively decided to get on board Vishal-Shekhar because who else if not them?"

Producer Anand Pandit says, "Vishal and Shekhar have beautifully composed the title track of Chehre with 107 other musicians from Prague. Their concentration, dedication, and will to produce something soulful using the instruments is just commendable. On the other hand, it is the first time after Silsila and Agneepath that Amitabhji has recited a poem in any film. As a fan of Amitabhji and producer for Chehre, I feel blessed because not many get this privilege.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 27th August 2021.