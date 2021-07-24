Tokyo Olympics 2020: Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor & Other Celebs Hail Mirabai Chanu's Silver Medal Win

India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has made the nation proud by clinching a silver medal in the Women's 49kg category with a total lift of 202 kg at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. This is India's first win this year at the prestigious sports event. As soon as this happy news broke on the internet, many Bollywood stars took to their respective social media to congratulate Chanu for her historic win.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start!💪🏻 #TokyoOlympics #Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia."

Dia Mirza's tweet read, "This is precious #MirabaiChanu 🙌🏼 @mirabai_chanu Creates history by winning Olympic silver for #Weightlifting #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics."

Anil Kapoor posted on his Twitter handle, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu !! This is incredible!! #TeamIndia #Cheer4India."

Riteish Deshmukh also hailed Chanu for her win and wrote, "Congratulations #mirabai & thank you for making India proud. #Olympics #silver - Jai Hind #MirabaiChanu."

"Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for opening our account in the #OlympicGames with your #silver thank you for all your hard work and that competitive spirit," wrote Randeep Hooda.

Swara Bhaskar tweeted, "SO many congratulations #MirabaiChanu !!!!!! May you go looooong and strong!!!! 💖✨👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😍😍😍🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #Tokyo2020 #Olympics."

"What an outstanding opening by #MirabaiChanu! First time ever India's secured a medal on the first day of Tokyo Olympics. A promising start. #Weightlifting #Cheers4India #silver," Pranitha Subhash posted on her Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, post her silver win at the Olympics, Mirabai Chanu said in a statement, "I am very happy that I have won the medal. The entire country was watching me and they had their expectations, I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best. In 2016, I did not have a good show but it proved as a learning curve for me and I got to know where I need to improve. I worked really hard for this."

Filmibeat wishes Mirabai Chanu hearty congratulations for her achievement!