      Tokyo Olympics: Bollywood Celebs Cheer For Indian Women's Hockey Team For Reaching Semifinals

      The Indian women's hockey team have created history as they have reached the semifinals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics for the very first time. The team went on to defeat Australia to achieve this victory. Not only this but even the Indian men's team entered the semifinals. Many Bollywood celebs took to their social media handle to cheer for both the Indian women and men's hockey team for this astounding achievement at the Olympics.

      Actress Preity Zinta tweeted, "Congrats to the women & men of #HockeyIndia for reaching the Olympic semifinals. So excited & extremely proud of both our Women & Men's teams. Here's wishing them all the very best & hope to see history being written in Blue."

      Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of the Indian women's hockey team's winning moment on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Into the semis! Cmon India." Take a look at his story.

      Sagarika Ghatge who was coincidentally part of the film Chak De India that was based on the Indian women's hockey team also shared a lovely post celebrating their victory. She captioned it stating, "Congrats to the women & men of #HockeyIndia for reaching the Olympic semifinals. So excited & extremely proud of both our Women & Men's teamsFlag of India Here's wishing them all the very best & hope to see history being written in Blue." Many of the fans wrote in the comments section that they were reminded of her movie with this achievement of the team. Take a look.

      Randeep Hooda tweeted, "What a match .. Super defending. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women's #hockeyindia first semi-final like ever."

      Taapsee Pannu went on to tweet. "Our Chak de moment never felt more real! Our girls beat Aussies 1-0 and storm into semis !!!! Go for it @imranirampal. Your girls have our heart."

      Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to share the victory moment of the Indian men's hockey team. The Student Of The Year actor captioned it stating, "First semifinals after 1972. Let's go Team India."

