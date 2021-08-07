Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor & Others Congratulate Neeraj Chopra For Bagging Gold Medal

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has created history in all his glory as he became the first athlete to bag a gold medal in Olympics. Neeraj has joined sports shooter Abhinav Bindra to become the second sportsperson to win Olympic gold. While Chopra's victory has made the entire country proud, some Bollywood celebs also took to their social media handle to congratulate the player on this achievement.

Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle to congratulate Neeraj Chopra. She shared a picture of an illustration of Chopra holding a javelin. Take a look at the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Neeraj Chopra's winning moment. She captioned the same stating "Tokyo 2020, Cheer 4 India, Javelin Throw, Gold." She also put a gold emoji with the same.

Aamir Khan's production house also congratulated Neeraj Chopra for this historic win. While Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge also poured in some love on the athlete. She shared a glimpse of her watching his victory moment on TV. She captioned it stating, "What A Win Congratulations."

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share, "And a gold comes home. You make the entire country so proud. Congratulations Neeraj Chopra."

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to write, "It's a GOLD First place medal. Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You're responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done." Take a look at his tweet.

Taapsee Pannu tweeted stating, "It's a gold!!!!!!! I am jumping with Joy. This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history." Take a look at her tweet.

Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media account to write, "Gold Gold Gold. @Neeraj_chopra1 Congratulations Champion !!#Olympics #gold What a proud moment for every Indian across the world. Jai Hind." Check out his tweet.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You've made your parents & India Flag of India proud. Can't tell you how happy I am. This is awesome." Take a look.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated, "History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020."