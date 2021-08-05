Tokyo Olympics: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu & Others Congratulate Ravi Dahiya For Winning Silver Medal

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya has shown an astounding performance at the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Kazakhstan's wrestler Nurislam Sanayev and bringing home the silver medal. Reportedly the wrestler was also bitten by his opponent but nevertheless managed to put on a tough fight and defeat Sanayev in the match. Some Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles to congratulate Dahiya.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a picture of Ravi Dahiya's victory moment. The Jab We Met actress captioned the same using hashtags of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Cheer For India, Silver and Wrestling. She also used the emojis of the Indian National Flag along with the post.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: SRK, Akshay Kumar And Others Congratulate Indian Men's Hockey Team For Creating History

Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter handle to congratulate Ravi Dahiya. The Haseen Dillruba actress wrote, "It's a silver for our Ravi Dahiya." Take a look at her tweet.

It’s a silver for our Ravi Dahiya ! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 5, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of Ravi Dahiya amidst the tournament. The words 'Silver' can be seen written in bold in the picture. The picture further stated that Dahiya has won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt And Others Laud Lovlina Borgohain's Bronze At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Randeep Hooda also celebrated Ravi Dahiya's victory in his native Haryanvi language. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor wrote in Hindi, "Kasuta Ladya Bhai Ravi Dahiya." Take a look at his tweet.

Apart from these celebs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his congratulations to Ravi Dahiya. He wrote, "Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments."