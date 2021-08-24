Tom Cruise Dines At Asha Bhosle's UK Restaurant, Latter Says Looking 'Forward To Him Visiting Us Again Soon'

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Monday expressed her elation after Hollywood star Tom Cruise visited her dining restaurant in Birmingham, England. Sharing a picture of the actor outside the restaurant in her Instagram account, the legendary singer stated that she is looking forward to him visiting them again soon.

Asha Bhosle captioned the post as, "I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon."

The pictures showed Tom posing in front of the hotel for the camera. He was dressed in a black full-armed t-shirt and blue jeans paired with a matching jacket. The actor was not alone but with a few more people

According to reports, Tom Cruise was seen visiting the restaurant on August 21 while taking a break from shooting his latest movie.​ News portals claimed that the Hollywood star tried Indian cuisine and ordered two portions of chicken tikka masala, which he absolutely loved.

The actor has been busy wrapping up shoots for 'Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 all across Europe. Tom currently is also awaiting the release of Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to his 1986 action drama, Top Gun.