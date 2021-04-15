Tom Hanks' Son Chet Accused Of Assault By Ex-Girlfriend Kiana Parker

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chet Hanks is making headlines due to a lawsuit, after his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker sued him for alleged assault and battery. A Fox News Report has revealed that Kiana filed a petition in Fort Bend, Texas on Tuesday (April 13).

In the petition, she has listed three incidents that occurred between her and Hanks in late 2020 that lead to Hanks placing his hand on her forcefully and threatening her. The report also revealed that Chet and Kiana had been dating since March 2019 and moved in together a year later.

Kiana claimed that in October 2020, the two got into an argument when she took a trip to New Orleans to support Chet's role in Showtime's 'Your Honor'. The argument reportedly was about where they planned to have dinner while staying at the Windsor Court hotel. She claimed Hanks "grabbed her by the wrist and forcefully pulled her to himself. While holding her wrist in a tight and painful grip, Defendant Hanks demanded that they go back to the room."

In the petition, she also claimed that Parker began to "verbally assault her" and later that night he "became aggressive and hostile." Some of her other claims including Hanks "grabbed her with great force" when she attempted to leave, he also "pushed her with such force that Parker knocked over tables in the room" and Hanks called her "ghetto black b----", and also "threw a bottle" at Parker before "angrily" grabbing and pushing her.

The court document read, "As the Plaintiff was lying in bed, Defendant Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury while stating, 'I would not disrespect him, he was in control, he would not allow what happened with his mom and dad's relationship to happen to ours' and other things."

Parker has alleged Hanks committed assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is seeking monetary relief in excess of USD one million. On the other hand, Hanks has also filed a case against Kiana Parker for theft, assault and battery stemming from an incident in January.

Chet has claimed that she stole around USD 5,800 from his bank account. The court documents also state a separate amount, totalling USD 13,700, which Hanks claims Parker took from the residence the two had shared up until he broke up with her. Meanwhile, Hanks' attorney, Marty Singer told Fox News that Parker's claims are "completely false, fabricated and fictional."

ALSO READ: Tom Hanks: Decision To Release Greyhound On Apple TV Plus An Absolute Heartbreak

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Tom Hanks 'Terribly Sad' Due To Singer Adam Schlesinger's Sudden Demise