Toofaan: Darshan Kumaar Reveals He Was Trained By Will Smith's Trainer Darrell Foster

Darshan Kumaar was recently seen playing a state-level boxer in Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan. The two actors went head to head in a moment defining match in the film. While Farhan wins the match, fans were most impressed by Darshan's transformation. Now, the actor has revealed that he was trained by Hollywood star Will Smith's trainer Darrell Foster for the role.

Calling it "a once in a lifetime experience", Darshan said, "I remember that in our first meeting, Darrell said that he would teach me how to take a punch and not fake a punch. He said he won't train me for a film, but he'd train me as a real pro boxer."

"That's what the audience will get to witness when they watch the film. They'll feel that they are watching two real pro boxers," he added. Darshan revealed that the training sessions were from 7 am to 3 pm over a month and were exhaustive. But he added that, "those were one of the best moments of my life that I will cherish for a lifetime," quoted a DNA report.

Apart from Toofaan, Darshan has also been making headlines for his performance in Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man. He was seen playing the villain as Major Sameer who orchestrates terrorist attacks in India in both seasons of the show.

Coming back to Toofaan, the film follows a boxer who pushes his limits to become a National level champion from a street fighter. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the role of a boxing coach, and Mrunal Thakur as Farhan's love interest. Toofaan was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.