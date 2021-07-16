Toofaan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD!

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofaan released today and it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film which stars Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, is set against the backdrop of boxing and charts the fall and triumphant comeback of a goon named Aziz Ali aka Ajju Bhai, from the streets of Dongri.

While the film has been receiving mixed reviews from the critics as well as audiences, it is already being leaked on many notorious sites for free download. This is not the first time a film has fallen prey to piracy. Earlier, many films like Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Vidya Balan's Sherni, Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba, etc., met with the same fate.

Online leak has become so common nowadays that every filmmaker is worried about it before the release of his/her films. And why not? Piracy not only affects the business of the film, but also takes away the fun of watching the film in the right way.

Joginder Tuteja: Watched #Toofaan and all I can say is that it totally exceeds expectations. There is a strong emotional quotient that runs along with the boxing/action theme which pleasantly surprises.

@FarOutAkhtar and @RakeyshOmMehra have scored again after #BMB.

Taran Adarsh: PREDICTABLE. Rating: **½ Lacks the punch of #BhaagMilkhaBhaag... Clichéd plot, predictable screenplay, excessive runtime [2.41 hours] roadblocks... Few emotional moments, topnotch performances [#FarhanAkhtar, #PareshRawal] standout.

Rohit Jaiswal: For Me...#Toofaan turns out to be a GOOD FILM. Well Balanced & Composed. Phenomenal work by #PareshRawal & #FarhanAkhtar Emotional towards the end.... Known story but still the mixture goes well.... I do agree film needed 30 mins trimming 3*/5.

HitYaFlop-MovieWorld: Despite the film being predictable, it deserves a one-time watch for the outstanding performance by #PareshRawal, he dominates in every scene. #FarhanAkhtar's hard work for this role cannot be unnoticed.

