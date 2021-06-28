Toofaan: Trailer Of Farhan Akhtar-Mrunal Thakur's Film To Be Out On June 30; New Poster Out

What looked like an irresistible wait now seems possible as the stormy trailer of Farhan Akhtar-Mrunal Thakur's Toofaan will now be unveiled on June 30. These two days will be high on anticipation and excitement for all the fans and audiences.

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram page to share this news and said, "Life can't break you when love holds you together. Trailer out on 30th June. #ToofaanOnPrime @primevideoin @excelmovies @romppictures @mrunalthakur #PareshRawal @hussain.dalal @ritesh_sid @rakeyshommehra @vjymaurya @ozajay @shankarehsaanloy @zeemusiccompany @jaduakhtar #AnjumRajabali @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr."

Sure enough that everyone at this moment will have their hands raised in agreement with this post. The Farhan Akhtar-starrer got a new release date as earlier the nation was battling with the second wave of COVID-19 and to the star and the team of Toofaan, it didn't feel right to release their film.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and presented by Amazon Prime Video, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Toofaan will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting July 16th, 2021.