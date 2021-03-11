Toofan New Poster: Farhan Akhtar And Mrunal Thakur Share A Romantic Moment

The highly anticipated sports drama film, Toofaan releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video is the talk of the town following the announcement and poster unveil yesterday. The posters have taken social media and the audiences by a literal 'toofaan', and the all new poster featuring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur is going to fuel the excitement even more!

Farhan Akhtar has nailed it with his intense ripped look and looks like he has totally submerged himself in the preparation to get into the skin of the character! Mrunal Thakur too brings in her charm and adds a soft touch to the poster.

With curiosity and intrigue of the audience rising by the day, one simply can't wait to witness this storm! Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram page to share the first look poster, "Life taught him to fight. Love taught him what to fight for. #ToofaanOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow at 12 PM. World premiere, May 21st."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar, Toofaan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra starring Farhan Akhtar, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

Toofaan will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, 2021.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Toofan To Release On Amazon Prime Skipping Theatrical Release

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur Recalls Being Told She Can't Make It In Bollywood; 'They Said You Are Only Good For Television'