Top Tucker Video Song: Rashmika Mandanna Is At Her Charming Best In Her Collaboration With Badshah! [WATCH]

YRF Digital in association with Saga Music has just dropped 'Top Tucker', a Hindi music single on their official YouTube channel featuring the biggest of names - Badshah, Uchana Amit, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Rashmika Mandanna.

In India, at least in the southern part, there is a phrase 'Top Tucker' used to compliment/attribute someone for their exceptional qualities and achievements in a colloquial way. This song is distinctive, aims at building bridges between global and local sounds and is one-of-a-kind fusion of Tamil and Hindi, intended at opening up of new gateways of cultural exchange.

The song features Badshah the reigning king of Rap, whose presence in the industry is getting stronger by the minute. It features Uchana Amit, who had his first blockbuster track with 'Kamaal' which hit 270+ million views.

The song features Yuvan Shankar Raja - the man who is a versatile composer, known for introducing Hip Hop and western music elements to Tamil music industry and his track 'Rowdy Baby' happens to be the first ever Tamil track to hit more than a billion views and Rashmika Mandanna - the artist who was declared the 'National Crush' by Google India.

The female portion of 'Top Tucker' track has been, beautifully, crooned by Jonita Gandhi, who was roped in by Badshah. Her voice adds the spunk to this high-powered track; hence soaring the mood of the song to a whole new level. To add to that the song is produced on a lavish scale with close to 500 performing artists featuring in the video.

Watch the video song.

Speaking about the song, Rashmika Mandanna shared, "This is my first time that I'm working for a music video alongside artists who need no introduction. It has been a wonderful experience, and I'm looking forward to working together with this team."

Badshah said in a statement, "I am proudly presenting Top Tucker to the world. I have been looking forward to this collaboration with Yuvan and it truly celebrates the beauty of Indian sounds coming together. Rashmika has added a wonderful charm to the music video and I hope the fans get their much-needed reason for celebration with this song."

Yuvan Shankar Raja added, "Working on a track with Badshah was fun, and it didn't feel like my first time with this team. The production value of this track is massive, and pulling it off in a short span of time period is applause worthy. Together, Badshah, Amit, Rashmika, I, and the entire crew have worked hard for this project, and hope you all love it."

Historically speaking, YRF's top music singles include 'Same Beef' featuring Bohemia & Sidhu Moose Wala and 'Kamaal' featuring Badshah and Amit Uchana that are each inching closer to the 300 million view mark.

YRF Digital has already kicked off the new year with a big bang and has a big line-up planned ahead for 2021. Their upcoming music singles will feature notable artists.

