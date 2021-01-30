tribhanga-actor-vaibhav-tatwawaadi-is-keen-to-get-more-lead-roles-in-bollywood

If you loved watching Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga, you must have loved actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi's performance, who played the character of Robindoro in the film. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Vaibhav revealed that he is happy with people's positive response towards the film, as well as him. Vaibhav also shared with the leading daily that he has already been approached for a few Hindi films and web series.

"All this love is simply overwhelming. I've done four Hindi films so far but I've never played such a role. It's Renuka tai's conviction that finally did wonders for me," said Tatwawaadi.

Vaibhav, who has starred in films like Bajirao Mastani, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, etc., also asserted that he is keen to get more lead parts in Hindi films.

"I've been thinking of concentrating on lead parts in Hindi and wanted to plan my journey accordingly when I got this offer. I already have a strong support from Marathi film industry, and I want to build a place in Hindi films as well. So, yes I'm going to be choosy now on. I hope people refer to my earlier work and consider me for all kinds of films. But this also doesn't mean I won't take up a strong supporting parts. The lines are somewhat blurring these days," said the 32-year-old actor.

Currently, Vaibhav is focusing on his first Bollywood project as a lead- Makarand Mane's upcoming romantic film, wherein Tatawawaadi is paired opposite actor Anjali Patil. Earlier, Vaibhav and Anjali were seen together in ZEE5's original series Hutatma 2.

