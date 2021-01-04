Tribhanga Trailer: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi And Mithila Palkar's Netflix Film Is High On Emotions

The much awaited trailer of Kajol's Netflix debut, Tribhanga is finally out, and as expected, it is impressive right from the first frame. The film helmed by Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar and Kunal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

The trailer begins with an introduction to Anuradha Apte aka Anu (Kajol), a Bollywood actress who is dressed in an Odissi costume. In the next frame, we see Anu revisiting the soul memories of her estranged mother Nayan (Tanvi Azmi), a critically acclaimed Marathi litterateur who is lying comatose in a hospital. Anu also introduces us to her masha, her daughter (Mithila Palkar).

The 1.59 minute trailer gives us a gist of this 'not so perfect family' and their dysfunctional relationship with each other. For those who don't know, Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerising. This dance pose perfect defines the lives of the three female characters of this Renuka Shahane directorial.

Watch the trailer.

Meanwhile, Kajol's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar is quite impressed with the trailer. He took to his Twitter page to share the trailer link and wrote, "Such an emotionally charged solid trailer! Makes my heart happy to see Kajol @itsKajolD on screen again! Congratulations to

@renukash on making such heartfelt stories."

Earlier, Renuka Shahane had expressed her excitement over this project and posted on social media, "Dear Kajol, Tanvi, Mithila. Or should I say, dear Anu, Nayan, Masha? These characters which were only mine for 6 years during which I mothered, nurtured, shaped, sometimes disciplined, sometimes pampered them, then became yours. You made them your own. Gave them your flesh and blood, vulnerability, and strength, tears, and laughter, making them much more than I had imagined."

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Siddharth P Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi and Parag Desai, Tribhanga is slated to release on January 15 on Netflix.

