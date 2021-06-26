Triptii Dimri On Her Toughest Phase In Bollywood: I Would Wake Up Every Day Wondering What's Next

Triptii Dimri made her debut in Bollywood with Shreyas Talpade's 2017 Bollywood film Poster Boys and followed it with Laila Majnu which was helmed by Sajid Ali. But it was Anvita Dutt's Netflix film Bulbbul which catapulted her to fame.

Recently in an interview with ETimes, Triptii opened up on the hurdles she faced when she stepped in the film industry and how Bulbbul changed her life.

The actress recalled how she bagged Poster Boys and said, "It was through social media that the team of Poster Boys spotted me and approached me. I told them that I don't know anything about acting, yet I auditioned and to my surprise, got selected. It was only after the release of the film that my parents thought it was time for me to move to Mumbai. Soon after, I bagged Laila Majnu as the female lead. Luck seemed to be on my side as I realised where Bollywood enthusiasts complained about struggles, here I was, with good projects coming my way right from the beginning."

Triptii revealed that she had not done a single workshop when she did her second film Laila Majnu and was unaware of the process that one goes through while playing a lead in a film.

"When I used to attend these discussions with Imtiaz Ali sir (who co-wrote the screenplay and presented the film), Sajid Ali (director) and Avinash Tiwary (co-star), I would sit there with blank expressions. The first schedule of the film was a little challenging for me. Before the second schedule rolled out, the team asked me to take up acting classes. It was during this course that I enjoyed acting and realised I want to pursue it as my profession. So, when I landed on the set for the second schedule, the team was happy to see the improvement in me," the actress recalled while speaking with the leading daily.

Post Laila Majnu, there was a two-year gap before Triptii bagged Bulbbul. The actress said that the wait was demotivating for her.

She told ETimes, "I waited for good scripts to come my way, but it wasn't happening. So that was the most difficult phase, because I would get up every day wondering what's next, especially when all my friends were working. It was too stressful for me. With free time on hand, I enrolled myself in acting classes. I wouldn't be 10 per cent of what you see me as an actor today, had I not utilised that free time wisely."

It was the Netflix film Bulbbul which brought Triptii to spotlight. On being asked if she anticipated this success, the actress said, "A lot of people around me asked me to stay away from OTT after doing two feature films back-to-back. Thank God, I did not follow their suggestions because my digital film has changed my life completely, not just professionally, but personally, too. It is through this project that I learnt to grasp a character's graph. It made me quite confident as a person and as an actor."

Speaking about Triptii's upcoming projects, the actress will be reuniting with Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt for another Netflix Qala. If reports are to be believed, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter in Dharma Productions' next psychological thriller. Further, Triptii recently joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency as one of their talents.